Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Shooting at olive grove in West Bank, police open investigation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A shooting incident took place at an olive grove in the West Bank, Army Radio reported on Tuesday. 

Two members of the Palestinian security apparatus were moderately and lightly wounded by Israelis from the Gilad farm outpost, Army Radio stated. 

According to the report, the IDF found backpacks in the area, and the police opened an investigation into the event. 

