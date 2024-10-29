Defense Minister Yoav Gallant estimates Hezbollah's remaining missile, rocket capacity to be at 20%

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a situational assessment at the IDF Northern Command on Tuesday morning, Israeli media reported.

Gallant emphasized the progress of the ground operations in southern Lebanon aimed at dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and the goal of returning residents of northern Israel to their homes.

He said, "The achievements of the IDF in Lebanon are extremely impressive. We have eliminated the chain of command and control of Hezbollah, and I estimate the missile and rocket capability they have left is at 20%."