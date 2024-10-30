IDF eliminates Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Radwan Force deputy commander

Israel Air Force jets eliminated Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Hezbollah's Radwan force deputy commander, in a strike in Nabatieh in Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday.

The strike was carried out based on precise intelligence information, the IDF added.

Shahadi was responsible for conducting terror activities against Israel, the military said.

Responsible for the unit's terror activities in southern Lebanon

Shahadi was also responsible for the Radwan forces' operations during the terror group's combat in Syria between the years 2012-2017.

He also managed the unit's terror activities in southern Lebanon. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. October 28, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"The Radwan unit is the elite unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization whose goal is to infiltrate into Israeli territory and occupy areas near the northern border. The IDF will continue to operate against the terrorists and commanders of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and any threat posed to the citizens of Israel," the IDF said.