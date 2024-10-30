Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Security Council warns against attempts to dismantle UN Palestinian refugee agency

By REUTERS

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday "strongly warned against any attempts to dismantle or diminish" the operations and mandate of the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA after Israel passed a law banning its operations.

In a statement adopted by consensus, the 15-member body expressed grave concern over the legislation adopted by the Israeli parliament on Monday.

The council "urged the Israeli Government to abide by its international obligations, respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA and live up to its responsibility to allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
France's Foreign Ministry condemns 'likely' Hezbollah attack on UNIFIL
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 05:43 PM
Gallant says return of hostages most important goal from Rafah, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 05:39 PM
Israel strikes Lebanon's historic city Baalbek
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 03:36 PM
Hezbollah rocket shrapnel wounds one in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 03:19 PM
Police investigating car accident in Hadera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:51 PM
Some 15 rockets from Lebanon fired at Haifa's bayside suburbs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:30 PM
Israel police unearth ten-meter-long tunnel in Salem, Jezreel Valley
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 01:19 PM
North Korean and Russian foreign ministers to hold Moscow talks
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 12:11 PM
Iran says missile production not disrupted by Israeli strikes - report
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:47 AM
IDF issues evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:37 AM
CIA director, other officials to visit Middle East for talks, US officia
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:17 AM
Two wounded after rocket hit near Metula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 11:12 AM
Spain flash floods kill at least 62 people in Valencia region
By REUTERS
10/30/2024 11:00 AM
US army carry out training for air defense system with Iron Dome
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 10:27 AM
Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar nominates deputy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/30/2024 09:25 AM