Israeli strikes wound several civilians in central Syria's Qusayr area - state media

A number of civilians were wounded, and material damage was caused by an alleged Israeli airstrike on Qusayr in Homs province, in central Syria, Syrian state media reported on Thursday.

Israel typically does not comment on specific reports of strikes in Syria, but it has been carrying out strikes for years against what it says are Iranian-linked targets in the Arab country.

The attack targeted the industrial zone of Qusayr and some of the city's residential neighborhoods, according to the state media.