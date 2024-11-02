IDF captures senior Hezbollah official in northern Lebanon, Arab media claims - report

Israeli naval forces have reportedly landed in the coastal city of Batroun in northern Lebanon and captured a Hezbollah operative overnight between Friday and Saturday, Hebrew media reported the following afternoon citing Hezbollah-affiliated Arab media.

The terrorist captured is named Emad Fadel Amhz, a senior member of Hezbollah, according to Al-Hadath. Reports also state that he is part of the Lebanese Navy.

The operation was reportedly carried out in certain coordination with German naval forces operating as part of UNIFIL, Hebrew media reported citing claims by Lebanese officials.

דיווח: הבכיר בחיזבאללה שנלקח בשבי - קצין בחיל הים הלבנוני | כל הפרטים >>> https://t.co/LXU6NQk3Fd@OmerShahar123 @kaisos1987 צילום: שימוש לפי סעיף 27 א' pic.twitter.com/EEqW4zuRw1 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 2, 2024

More than two dozen in the operation

More than 25 people were involved in the operation, with a report by KAN saying that these IDF soldiers entered a cabin near the beach and kidnapped Amhz who was staying there alone.

Lebanese media reported that Lebanon's security forces are investigating the incident, N12 reported. People paddle on a SUP board in the Mediterranean Sea during sunset in Batroun, Lebanon, December 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI)

Pro-Hezbollah journalist Hassan Illaik said in a post on X that a large group of Israeli troops made a landing in the resort town and captured the man, before departing on speed boats.

He shared CCTV footage appearing to show soldiers walking in a street, two of them holding a person.

Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamiye, who represents Hezbollah in Lebanon's government, said the video was accurate but did not provide further details.

The Lebanese city is about 140 kilometers away from Israeli's coast and 55 kilometers north of Beirut.

This is a developing story.