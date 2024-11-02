Jerusalem Post
Khamenei: Events in Gaza, Lebanon resulted in 'martyrdom of 50,000'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon have killed 50,000 people over the last year in a Saturday post to X/Twitter.

The Iranian autocrat added that the majority of those killed have been women and children.

"Is this a small matter?" Khamenei wrote. "The US that claims to be an advocate of human rights, supports & is complicit in those crimes. Plans & weapons used are from the US."

  


