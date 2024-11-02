Khamenei: Events in Gaza, Lebanon resulted in 'martyrdom of 50,000'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon have killed 50,000 people over the last year in a Saturday post to X/Twitter.

Ongoing events in #Lebanon & #Gaza have resulted in the martyrdom of 50,000 ppl in the last year, mostly women & children. Is this a small matter? The US that claims to be an advocate of human rights, supports & is complicit in those crimes. Plans & weapons used are from the US. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) November 2, 2024

The Iranian autocrat added that the majority of those killed have been women and children.

"Is this a small matter?" Khamenei wrote. "The US that claims to be an advocate of human rights, supports & is complicit in those crimes. Plans & weapons used are from the US."