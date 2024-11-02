Two IDF Givati Brigade soldiers fall in combat in southern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, both serving in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, fell in combat in southern Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.

Parizat was 20 years old and from Petah Tikva.

Hananya was 22 years old and from Mitzpe Netofa and was a platoon sergeant in the Shaked Battalion.

In the same incident, an additional soldier from the Shaked Battalion was severely wounded. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade operate in the Al-Amal area of Khan Yunis, April 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF's tally, the deaths of Staff Sergeants Parizat and Hananya raise the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 780.

Some 368 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.