Rocket, drone intrusion alerts sound in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 3, 2024 09:14

Rocket sirens sounded on Sunday in the Carmel region and Western Galilee communities along Israel's border with Lebanon, followed by drone intrusion alerts in several Golah Heights localities. 

Rocket sirens blared in Atlit and Ein HaCarmel, among other localities, starting at 08:59 a.m. local time. This was followed by drone intrusion alerts in the northern Golan. 

Following the alerts in the Carmen and Western Galilee, one rocket had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon. 

Earlier on Sunday, the military said that some 15 rockets had crossed into Israeli territory,  following the alerts that sounded in the Upper and Western Galilee and Haifa's bayside suburbs. 

This is a developing story. 



