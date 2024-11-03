WATCH: IDF commandos raid Syria, seize Syrian-national IRGC operative

The IDF raided Southern Syria several months ago and captured a Syrian national who is believed to have operated Iranian terror networks from the area, the military announced on Sunday.

Ali Soleiman al-Assi, a Syrian citizen, lives in the area of Saida in southern Syria.

His work included gathering intelligence on IDF troops in the border area for future terror activity of the network.

He has been under surveillance by the IDF for some time and was detained and transferred for interrogation in Israel.

Footage from the interrogation of an Iranian terror network operative in Syrian territory, Ali Soleiman al-Assi by an interrogator of the 504 Unit, November 3, 2024. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF said that the raid had directly prevented future attacks and exposed an Iranian terror network operating out of Syria.

This comes only a few days after the IDF raided Lebanon to capture a Hezbollah commander.

This is a developing story.