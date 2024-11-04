Foreign Ministry has cancelled agreement with UNRWA

The Foreign Ministry notified the UN Sunday night of the cancellation of the agreement between Israel and UNRWA that was signed in 1967.

The agreement between the parties was one element that had enabled UNRWA's activities in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip for the past 57 years.

The move was carried out following the law passed by the Knesset last week, which stipulated that Israel would sever all ties with UNRWA.