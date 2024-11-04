Jerusalem Post
Foreign Ministry has cancelled agreement with UNRWA

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Foreign Ministry notified the UN Sunday night of the cancellation of the agreement between Israel and UNRWA that was signed in 1967.

The agreement between the parties was one element that had enabled UNRWA's activities in Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip for the past 57 years.

The move was carried out following the law passed by the Knesset last week, which stipulated that Israel would sever all ties with UNRWA.   

Siren testing from the Home Front Command will take place this morning in Karmiel
By WALLA!
11/04/2024 06:19 AM
At least nine dead in Indonesia volcano eruption
By MAARIV
11/04/2024 06:08 AM
Trump 'doesn't mind' if shooter would have to shoot reporters to get him
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 10:10 PM
IDF considering forming anti-tank unit from captured Hezbollah weaponry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 10:05 PM
Houthis will keep blockade on Israeli vessels amid asset sale reports
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 09:19 PM
IDF eliminates key Hezbollah air unit commander in strikes on Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 07:43 PM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Greece, EMSC says
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 07:15 PM
Gantz, Lapid to hold joint press conference regarding PMO leak affair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 06:40 PM
Lightning strike kills 14 people in Uganda, police say
By REUTERS
11/03/2024 06:18 PM
IDF shoots down drone flying over Haifa Bay, Carmel areas after chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 05:40 PM
Central district police arrest two for kidnapping, assault
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 04:35 PM
Suspect in PMO leak affair was released from custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 03:55 PM
Taxi company owner charged over bringing Jaffa terrorists into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 03:38 PM
Nahariya resident wounded from shrapnel pronounced dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:47 PM
Some 902 civilians killed in terror attacks since Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/03/2024 02:14 PM