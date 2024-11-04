Young Jewish-Iranian man executed by Islamic Republic

Arvin Nathaniel Ghahremani, a twenty-year-old Iranian Jewish man, was executed in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday morning, Iran Human Rights and Israeli media reported.

Iran Human Rights is an NGO that tracks executions carried out by the Islamist regime in Tehran.

According to the organization, Ghahremani was arrested at the age of 18 on murder charges and was subsequently handed a death sentence.

The young man was reportedly executed at Kermanshah Central Prison. Iran's flag is pictured at the Milak border crossing between Iran and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran September 8, 2021. (credit: Majid Asgaripour/West Asia News Agency/Reuters)

Why was he sentenced to death?

Ghahremani's execution was postponed by Tehran authorities in May. He was sentenced to death over the alleged murder of Amir Shokri, who died following a street fight two years ago.

Advocated petitioned the court for a retrial but this was rejected.

Ghahremani was reportedly ambushed outside a gym by Shokri and seven other men, according to documents obtained by the New York Post, and fought back to defend himself.

The young Iranian Jew was sentenced to qisas, a sharia law. The family of Shokri needed to forgive Ghahremani for the alleged killing in order to spare his life.