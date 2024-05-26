Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian court rejects retrial request for Iranian Jew sentenced to death - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iran's Supreme Court has rejected the retrial request of Arvin Nathaniel Ghahremani, an Iranian Jew who has been sentenced to death by the Islamic Republic, according to an Iran International report on Saturday, citing the Iran Human Rights Organization.

Police clash with participants at Meron - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 11:57 PM
Yemen's Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles to Red Sea
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 10:08 PM
Reserve soldier critically wounded during combat in northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 08:31 PM
Russian attacks on DIY store, city center in Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 08:04 PM
Israel pushing to renew talks on a hostage deal
By WALLA!
05/25/2024 07:05 PM
Bush fire breaks out near road 444, firefighters arrive at scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 05:50 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah threats in eight different areas in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 05:14 PM
Unconscious man pulled from the sea on Tel Aviv beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 04:38 PM
Two Hezbollah members killed in strike in central Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 03:51 PM
Fire breaks out at psychiatric hospital holding Britain's criminals
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 01:33 PM
Body of 50-year-old man washes up on Haifa-area beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/25/2024 07:43 AM
Blinken reiterated US position on Rafah in call with Israel's Gantz
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 02:09 AM
White House, on ICJ ruling, says it has been 'clear and consistent' on R
By REUTERS
05/25/2024 12:29 AM
Yemen's Houthis will release 100 government forces prisoners
By REUTERS
05/24/2024 10:21 PM
Israeli NY consulate and Foreign Affairs Ministry screen hostage video
By WALLA!
05/24/2024 10:02 PM