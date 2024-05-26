Iran's Supreme Court has rejected the retrial request of Arvin Nathaniel Ghahremani, an Iranian Jew who has been sentenced to death by the Islamic Republic, according to an Iran International report on Saturday, citing the Iran Human Rights Organization.
Iranian court rejects retrial request for Iranian Jew sentenced to death - report
By REUTERS05/25/2024 10:08 PM
By REUTERS05/25/2024 08:04 PM
By WALLA!05/25/2024 07:05 PM
By REUTERS05/25/2024 02:09 AM
By REUTERS05/25/2024 12:29 AM
By REUTERS05/24/2024 10:21 PM
By WALLA!05/24/2024 10:02 PM