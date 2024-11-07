Sergeant Ariel Sosnov Sasonov killed in Lebanon combat

Sergeant Ariel Sosnov Sasonov, aged 20 years old, was killed in combat in Lebanon on Tuesday, the IDF announced on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Sasonov was from Jerusalem and served in the 605th Engineering Battalion, 188th 'Barak' Brigade.

He was post-humorously promoted from the rank of Corporal to Sergeant.

Additionally, the IDF added that in an unrelated incident, a soldier in the 90th 'Nahshon' Battalion of the Kfir Brigade was severely wounded during combat in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sergeant Sasonov raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 780.