One wounded from shrapnel in North following rocket barrage

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2024 14:53

An 85-year-old man sustained light wounds from rocket shrapnel, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Thursday, following the rocket sirens that sounded in Western Galilee.

MDA noted its paramedics were treating the man in addition to a person who was suffering from anxiety.   

Starting at 2:24 p.m., rocket alerts sounded at Rosh Hanikra, Abirim, and other communities in Western Galilee along Israel's border with Lebanon. 

Earlier, the IDF said that some 40 rockets crossed into Israel's North from Lebanon, following the rocket sirens that sounded in the area of Nahariya, Acre, and Haifa's bayside suburbs, starting at 1:46 p.m. local time. 

Some of the rockets were intercepted, while others impacted in the area. 

