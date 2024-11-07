Biden says he will work to ensure smooth transition to Trump administration

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will work to ensure that the transition from his own administration to the incoming Donald Trump administration will be a smooth one.

“Yesterday, I spoke with president-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition. That’s what the American people deserve,” Biden said.

He added that he hoped Trump's recent win in the 2024 presidential election would put to bed his doubts on the validity of the 2020 election.

“I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent, and it can be trusted, win or lose.”