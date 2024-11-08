Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

The Mossad warned of a threat in the Netherlands ahead of the pogrom - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2024 19:52

The Mossad reportedly warned of a potential threat to Israelis and Jews in the Netherlands ahead of the soccer game, following which the pogrom ensued, KAN News reported Friday, citing a senior security official.

They reportedly sent a warning to security forces in Israel and the Netherlands, requesting an immediate and significant increase in security for Israelis near the soccer stadium. 

Several security sources reportedly saw an "escalation" on social media in the Netherlands Thursday evening, as well as calls by pro-Palestinian organizers for a violent protest, KAN News reported. 

An update was received by the security agency regarding a threat against a former Border Police officer who attended a game in Amsterdam. The official was attacked, had his passport stolen, and his details were shared across social media. 

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump, Justice Dept says
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 07:43 PM
El Al workers are being called up on emergency duty, El Al chairman says
By MOSHE COHEN
11/08/2024 07:34 PM
Widespread strikes seen in Tyre, Lebanon - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 07:19 PM
National Security Council tells Israelis to avoid Maccabi match in Italy
By ANNA BARSKY
11/08/2024 04:06 PM
IDF preparing opening of Kissufim crossing for transferring Gaza aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Manchester bombing survivors awarded damages from conspiracy theorist
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 03:58 PM
Drones cross from Lebanon, alerts activated in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:48 PM
Israeli security services confirm no hostages taken in Amsterdam pogrom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 03:33 PM
Yemen's Houthi claim to shoot down US MQ-9 Reaper drone
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 03:20 PM
Police, IDF, Shin Bet arrest man suspected of planning terror attack
By ALON HACHMON
11/08/2024 02:13 PM
Amsterdam police hold 10 in custody after antisemitic attacks on soccer fans
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 02:10 PM
Amsterdam Police: We are investigating possible hostage situation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/08/2024 11:27 AM
Turkey's Erdogan hopes Trump will tell Israel to "stop", NTV reports
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:17 AM
Dutch Jewish group says tough measures needed after attacks on Israeli soccer fans
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:10 AM
World food prices reach 18-month high in October, UN says
By REUTERS
11/08/2024 11:04 AM