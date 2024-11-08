The Mossad warned of a threat in the Netherlands ahead of the pogrom - report

The Mossad reportedly warned of a potential threat to Israelis and Jews in the Netherlands ahead of the soccer game, following which the pogrom ensued, KAN News reported Friday, citing a senior security official.

They reportedly sent a warning to security forces in Israel and the Netherlands, requesting an immediate and significant increase in security for Israelis near the soccer stadium.

Several security sources reportedly saw an "escalation" on social media in the Netherlands Thursday evening, as well as calls by pro-Palestinian organizers for a violent protest, KAN News reported.

An update was received by the security agency regarding a threat against a former Border Police officer who attended a game in Amsterdam. The official was attacked, had his passport stolen, and his details were shared across social media.