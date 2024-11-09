Israeli air force conducts overnight strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut

With the information provided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck several command centers and weapons manufacturing sites in Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon's capital Beirut, overnight, the military announced on Saturday morning.

The IDF noted that the Hezbollah centers and manufacturing facilities were embedded in a civilian area in the capital, endangering the lives of civilians. To mitigate the risk to Lebanese civilians, the IDF said it issued advanced warnings before the IAF began striking the facilities.

Other military updates

The IDF struck over 50 terror targets in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon since Friday morning, the military announced in an early Saturday morning operational update.

These terror targets struck reportedly included military structures, weapons storage facilities, and launchers.

Dozens of terrorists were eliminated in Gaza's Jabalya, and soldiers operating there located and dismantled a weapons storage facility, the IDF added.

IDF strikes on Hamas terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. November 9, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Further terrorist and infrastructure targets in Rafah were also reportedly destroyed.