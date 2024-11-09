Jerusalem Post
IDF Chief of Staff Halevi sends a message to Hamas during assessment in Jabalya

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

“We are sending Hamas a very clear message: the IDF does not tire," IDF Chief of Staff Lt-Gen. Herzi Halevi said while conducting a situational assessment on Friday, in the Jabalya area in Gaza, with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, Brig..-Gen. Itzik Cohen and additional commanders, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

"The more we fight, the stronger we become, gaining more experience, capabilities, professionalism, values, and determination. We are progressing with great intensity," he continued.

"The fact that you are concluding three weeks here with approximately 1,000 terrorists killed and 1,000 terrorists captured is a significant achievement that deals Hamas a severe blow."

We are providing the residents near the northern Gaza border with greater security and creating conditions for this security to endure, to not to be fleeting," he said.

He added that "From this position of power, we are supporting our civilians and soldiers who are held hostage and are prepared to fight with tremendous determination, as well as pay a price to bring them home."



