Greta Thunberg calls for protests outside Turkish embassies to end 'complicity' with Israel

Greta Thunberg, a famous climate activist, on Sunday called for protests outside Turkish embassies - accusing Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of "complicity" in the "violence against Gaza."

@GretaThunberg is amplifying our INTERNATIONAL CALL OUT: STOP FUELLING GENOCIDE Join @filistinicinbin, @EEforpalestine and @palenembargo in their campaign - BP and SOCAR Stop Fuelling Genocide.They are uniting groups worldwide to take action against those fuelling… pic.twitter.com/4D5q2oXgb9 — Filistin İçin Bin Genç (@filistinicinbin) November 10, 2024

While Thunberg acknowledges that Erdogan has spoken against the war being fought in Gaza, she criticized him for allowing "oil to flow to Israel" via Turkish ports.