Greta Thunberg calls for protests outside Turkish embassies to end 'complicity' with Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Greta Thunberg, a famous climate activist, on Sunday called for protests outside Turkish embassies - accusing Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of "complicity" in the "violence against Gaza."

While Thunberg acknowledges that Erdogan has spoken against the war being fought in Gaza, she criticized him for allowing "oil to flow to Israel" via Turkish ports.

Record-breaking bitcoin rally nears $90,000 on Trump boost
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 04:27 AM
Trump selects Mike Waltz as national security adviser, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
11/12/2024 01:58 AM
IDF intercepts two drones crossing from east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 11:35 PM
IDF searching for Palestinian driver who broke through a roadblock
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 10:55 PM
New Hezbollah leader's son-in-law target of Israeli strike - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 10:33 PM
Netherlands to impose land border controls from Dec. 9
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 09:54 PM
Kiryat Ata residents reportedly attacked Channel 12, 13 news teams
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 09:46 PM
Israeli air force intercepts two Hezbollah drones in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:35 PM
Police, airports to hold emergency readiness exercise on Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 06:16 PM
Otzma Yehudit's Minister Wasserlauf to join security cabinet as observer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 04:22 PM
Swiss will not serve Tel Aviv until December 15
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:17 PM
New EU sanctions on violent Israeli settlers could happen soon
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 04:09 PM
Defense Ministry Director-General Eyal Zamir to step down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/11/2024 02:00 PM
Former UK soldier accused of helping Iran pleads guilty to prison escape
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 01:40 PM
Israeli FM claims progress in Lebanon ceasefire talks; Hezbollah says no proposals were received
By REUTERS
11/11/2024 12:40 PM