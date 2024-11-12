IDF announces names of four fallen soldiers, killed in northern Gaza Strip

Staff Sergeant Orr Katz, Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu were all killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

St.-Sgt. Katz, 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, was a combat medic.

St.-Sgt. Asulin, 21, from Carmit, St.-Sgt. Zolat, 21, from Afula, and St.-Sgt. Eliyahu, 20, from Holon, were fighters.

IDF soldiers operate in the West Bank, November 11, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

All four soldiers were from the Shimshon Battalion (92), Kfir Brigade.

IDF tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of St.-Sgt. Katz, St.-Sgt. Asulin, St.-Sgt. Zolat, and St.-Sgt. Eliyahu raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 787.

Some 373 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.