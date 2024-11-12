Thai gov't warns of possible attack on Israelis at Koh Phangan 'Full Moon' party

The Thai government has issued a red alert to Israelis staying on the Thai island of Koh Phagnan, known to many tourists for its frequent "Full Moon" parties, noting possible attacks on Israelis planned since July 2023, according to Israeli media reports.

The events draw large crowds consistently throughout the year, raising suspicions about security incidents in light of rising antisemitic attacks and attacks on Israelis worldwide.

This threat come less than a week after the violent pogrom against Israeli sports fans in Amsterdam that took place on Thursday night.

Travel warning

Israeli government officials have addressed this developing situation of a potential terrorist attack and posted a travel warning to Israelis on Tuesday.

The advisory recommends avoiding the south of Thailand, calling this a "high-level threat (level 4)". Although there is no travel warning (level 1) for the rest of the country at the moment, it is recommended to take precautions when traveling.

The message shared that within the south of Thailand, close to Malaysia, there has been terrorist activity—particularly the BRN organization, which carried out dozens of terrorist attacks a year. Thailand Royal Police commander's vehicle (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Listed on the Israeli government website is a list of steps that must be taken if you are in or traveling to any part of Thailand.

This includes avoiding attending events or gatherings with a large group of Israelis, informing police if you are experiencing antisemitism, hiding any Jewish or Israel-related markers, and finally, avoiding sharing travel plans on social media.