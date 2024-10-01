Antisemitic attacks, incidents spike around the world in year after October 7 - JPPI

Over the past year, antisemitic incidents and assaults have seen a marked rise globally, according to the Jewish People Policy Institute's (JPPI) 2024 Annual Assessment of the Jewish People, titled A Year of War.

The assessment covered various points, such as surging antisemitism, geopolitical shifts, and social strife, and how these may threaten the fabric of Jewish life.

The JPPI’s 2024 Annual Assessment included the following key areas of concern.

Antisemitism Erupts Post-October 7: A Global Emergency

Since the wake of the October 7 attacks on Israel, the world has witnessed a significant increase in antisemitism, sparking widespread anxiety across Jewish communities, according to JPPI. The report revealed a rise in violent antisemitic assaults: a 45% increase in the United States, 84% in France, and 96% in the United Kingdom.

A third of Israeli Jews have altered travel plans due to safety concerns, while some American Jewish families are making changes in response to the spike in antisemitism. In addition, the report showed that some 57% of American Jews are now more inclined to send their children to Jewish day schools, underscoring, according to JPPI, the need for more substantial investment in Jewish education and identity-building.

Israel's Role as a Pillar of Global Jewish Identity

The report revealed that 95% of Israeli Jews believe Israel must step up its efforts to strengthen Jewish identity across the Diaspora. In addition, 44% of Israelis support offering subsidized tuition to Jewish students from abroad who choose to study in Israel.

At the same time, JPPI said some Diaspora Jews are advocating a reduction in Israel's centrality in Jewish life.

Israel at a Political Crossroads: Calls for New Elections

The report found that Israel faces significant political instability domestically. The October 7 attacks have intensified the debates on issues like ultra-Orthodox conscription and the nation’s weakening economic outlook.

Israel-US Relations on the Brink

The report warned of growing tendencies to view Israel’s historic and vital relationship with the US as a partisan issue, with polarized positions on both sides.

The war in Gaza has exposed deep rifts, with partisan divides and media scrutiny further eroding this once unshakable alliance, the report found.

Demographic Realities: Growth and Decline

JPPI claimed that the global Jewish population is at a tipping point. While there is growth in Israel, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the report revealed troubling demographic declines in places like Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, and aging European communities.

According to the report, shrinking populations, combined with migration and low birth rates, are threatening the future of Jewish life in these regions.

Prof. Yedidia Stern, JPPI President, said, “In 2024, the conditions for Jews in the Diaspora have significantly deteriorated. An ugly wave of antisemitism, the likes of which had not been seen since the end of World War II, signals the possibility of a dramatic change in the status and personal security of Jews outside of Israel. The State of Israel is facing unprecedented geopolitical, social, economic, and identity-related challenges. The political leadership and state institutions face declining public trust, making it difficult to address these challenges. Nevertheless, and at the same time, impressive and encouraging social resilience has emerged within Israel.

“Urgent steps are needed from the Israeli government to address the political instability and social tensions, to encourage aliyah, and to strengthen the connection with Diaspora Jewry. The challenges are immense, but solutions can be formulated as outlined in JPPI’s report," he added.