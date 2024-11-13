PIJ releases new sign-of-life video of hostage Alexander Troufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization released a new sign-of-life video on Wednesday of Russian-Israeli hostage Alexander Troufanov, who has remained in captivity since October 7.

In the video, Troufanov said that he and the other hostages are running out of food and basic hygiene products. He called on the Israeli public to continue to push for a deal to bring the hostages home.

He also said that he is afraid of the IDF and fears the day that the army will get close to his location or potentially blow up the building that he is being held captive in.

The PIJ previously released two videos of Troufanov in May.

Troufanov was kidnapped on October 7, together with his parents, Yelena and Vitali, his grandmother, Irena Tati, and his partner, Sapir Cohen. His father was murdered, and his mother, grandmother, and partner were released in a hostage deal last year. Gaza hostage Alexander Troufanov in a video published by the PIJ, May 30, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

Getting the hostages home

Mousa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, has said that in a potential future hostage deal, they will prioritize the release of Russian nationals—Troufanov and Maxin Herkin, whose family secured Russian citizenship on his behalf while he remains a hostage in an effort to free him.

Another Russian hostage, Alexander Lobanov, was murdered during captivity, and his body was discovered by the IDF alongside the bodies of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat, and Ori Danino.

This is a developing story.