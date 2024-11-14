Jerusalem Post
WATCH: IDF Spokesperson reveals Hezbollah infrastructure

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Spokesperson R. Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed Hezbollah infrastructure in a live address Thursday evening.

Hagari spoke about the seven fallen soldiers from the Golani Brigade, saying Hezbollah terrorists killed them in combat. The incident is under investigation.

“The IDF is currently operating in areas of southern Lebanon that we have never been in before,” Hagari said.

He also noted the increasing amount of rockets being launched at Israel from Syrian territory. “We will attack any attempt to move weapons from Syria to Hezbollah, and any terrorist infrastructure in Syria.”



