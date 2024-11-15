Israel strikes Beirut suburbs after resident evacuation warnings

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburb area on Friday morning and struck a building, Reuters images showed, and witnesses said.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen also reported on the strikes in the area.

According to Reuters witnesses, the Israeli strike hit a building near a central park on the edge of Beirut's suburbs.

The report of the building hit came approximately one hour after residents of Lebanon's southern suburbs were called to evacuate their homes by IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee in an X/Twitter post.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: برج البراجنةالغبيري⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب… pic.twitter.com/5MqqIm5CCc — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 15, 2024

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Warning civilians in advance

Specifically, Adraee noted that residents in the areas of Burj El-Barajneh and Ghobeiry should leave their homes and stay at a distance of 500 meters before planned Israel strikes.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF will be targeting in the near future," Adraee wrote.

The post showed an illustration of a map with the mentioned locations marked in red.