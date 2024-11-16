Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Strikes reported in Beirut suburb Haret Hreik after IDF warning for civilians to evacuate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2024 09:04

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, warned Lebanese civilians in Haret Hreik to evacuate on Saturday morning on X/Twitter. Shortly after the announcement, Kan reported that there were reports of a strike in the neighborhood. 

After being warned they were near Hezbollah infrastructure that would soon be targeted, the IDF official instructed civilians to move no less than 500 meters from the sites.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
IAF intercepts drones launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 08:41 AM
Philippines evacuates tens of thousands as super typhoon Man-Yi nears
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 08:13 AM
Ten babies die in fire at Indian hospital's neonatal unit
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 07:56 AM
Dutch police release new images of three suspected Amsterdam rioters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 07:53 AM
IDF intercepts missile launched from east toward Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/16/2024 07:05 AM
China willing to be partners, friends with US, says top Chinese envoy
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 06:04 AM
FBI says bigoted text messages also sent to LGBTQ, Hispanic people
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:45 AM
Trump picks Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary
By REUTERS
11/16/2024 01:42 AM
UNIFIL says artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:54 PM
Trump picks Steven Cheung as White House communications director
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 09:14 PM
Blinken, Sa'ar discuss wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Gaza humanitarian aid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 07:03 PM
IAF intercepts three drones launched from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:27 PM
UNOCHA: There is escalation in toll of Israeli strikes across Lebanon
By REUTERS
11/15/2024 06:05 PM
Colombia outlaws child marriage after 17 year battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/15/2024 06:04 PM
Israeli man enters West Bank, rescued in Abu Dis after clashes break out
By AMIR BOHBOT
11/15/2024 05:16 PM