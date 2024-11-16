Strikes reported in Beirut suburb Haret Hreik after IDF warning for civilians to evacuate

The IDF's Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee, warned Lebanese civilians in Haret Hreik to evacuate on Saturday morning on X/Twitter. Shortly after the announcement, Kan reported that there were reports of a strike in the neighborhood.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في حارة حريك⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع بقوة على المدى الزمني القريب ⭕️من أجل سلامتكم وسلامة… pic.twitter.com/tu7wW9UdYj — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 16, 2024

After being warned they were near Hezbollah infrastructure that would soon be targeted, the IDF official instructed civilians to move no less than 500 meters from the sites.