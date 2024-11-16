Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah rocket damages property in Haifa, no injuries reported

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 16, 2024 20:18

A rocket fired by Hezbollah Saturday night fell in Haifa and damaged property, but no other casualties have been reported, according to KAN.

Army Radio said that the rocket had damaged a synagogue. A fire had ignited in the middle of the Carmel area in Haifa as a result of the rocket, video footage showed.

The rocket was among 10 that were fired, according to the IDF, that crossed from Lebanon into Israel. Eight of the rockets were intercepted, N12 reported.

Several vehicles were also damaged on Keller Street in the city, Maariv reported.

The rocket sirens also interrupted a demonstration in the city that demanded a hostage deal from the Israeli government. Protesters had taken refuge in nearby buildings.

