IDF announces fallen soldier St.-Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Idan Kenan, killed in Gaza Strip

Sergeant-Major (res.) Idan Kenan was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.

Kenan, aged 21, was from Ramat Gan and served in the Nachshon Battalion 90 in the Kfir Brigade.

Kenan fell in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

He was posthumously promoted in rank from Staff-Sergeant to Sergeant-Major. IDF tank operating in the Gaza Strip, published on November 15, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Fallen solider since October 7

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Kenan raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 796.

Some 374 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.