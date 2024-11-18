Jerusalem Post
Interceptor falls in Eilat area following drone interception coming from east

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 18, 2024 01:05

The IDF intercepted a drone heading toward Israeli territories from the east, the military reported on Monday overnight.

The announcement came following alerts heard in Eilat. The IDF noted that the drone was intercepted before crossing into Israeli airspace.

In a later report, the IDF added that several interceptors were launched toward the drone during the interception attempt. One of the interceptors fell in the area of Eilat, the IDF noted, stressing that no wounded were reported.

