Six people were wounded after a rocket struck Shfaram in northern Israel, Magen David Adom (MDA) said on Monday.

A woman was trapped in a building, and five others were wounded and fully conscious, MDA added.

Earlier, starting at 6:27 p.m. local time, rocket sirens blared in the northern localities of Tamra, Shfaram, and Kabul, among other places.

This is a developing story.