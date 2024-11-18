No more business as usual: US warns Turkey against hosting Hamas leaders

The United States warned Turkey on Monday against hosting Hamas leadership, saying Washington does not believe leaders of a terrorist organization should be living comfortably.

When asked about reports that some Hamas leaders had moved to Turkey from Qatar, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller did not confirm the reports but said he was not in a position to dispute them. He said Washington will make clear to Turkey's government that there can be no more business as usual with Hamas.

Miller added that some Hamas leaders are under US indictment and Washington believes they should be turned over to the United States.

"We don't believe the leaders of a vicious terrorist organization should be living comfortably anywhere, and that certainly includes in ... a major city of one of our key allies and partners," Miller told reporters at a regular news briefing.

A Turkish diplomatic source dismissed on Monday reports that Hamas had moved its political office to Turkey, adding that members of the Palestinian militant group only visited the country from time to time. A demonstrator waves Turkish and Palestinian flags during a protest to express support for Palestinians in Gaza, a day ahead of the anniversary of the October 7th attack, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 6, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS)

Suspension of mediation

Qatar said last week it had told Hamas and Israel that it will suspend efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until both show seriousness about resuming talks. Doha also said media reports that it had told Hamas to leave the Gulf Arab country were not accurate.

"Hamas political bureau members visit Turkey from time to time. Claims that indicate the Hamas political bureau has moved to Turkey do not reflect the truth," the diplomatic source said.

Later on Monday, Hamas dismissed the reports as "rumors the (Israeli) occupation is trying to publish from time to time."

NATO member Turkey has fiercely criticized Israel over its offensives in the Gaza Strip and in Lebanon and does not consider Hamas a terrorist organization.