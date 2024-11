Earlier on Tuesday, a report was received that a UNIFIL post in the area of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon had been hit, causing several injuries and damage to the post.

An IDF review determined that Hezbollah fired a rocket that fell short and hit the UNIFIL post, the IDF said in a later statement. IDF graphic showing how a Hezbollah rocket fell short hitting a UNIFIL base, November 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The rocket was fired from the area of Deir Aames, one of many fired by Hezbollah in a barrage launched at Israel at 09:50 this morning.