Italy protests to Israel over unexploded shell hitting Italian base in Lebanon

Italy on Friday said an unexploded artillery shell hit the base of the Italian contingent in the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon and Israel promised to investigate.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke with Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and protested Israeli attacks against its personnel and infrastructure in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, an Italian statement said.

Tajani said the safety of the soldiers in UNIFIL had to be ensured and stressed "the unacceptability" of the attacks.

Sa'ar guarantees investigation

The Italian statement said Sa'ar had "guaranteed an immediate investigation" into the shell incident.

Established by a UN Security Council resolution in 2006, the 10,000-strong UN mission is stationed in southern Lebanon to monitor hostilities along the "blue line" separating Lebanon from Israel. UNIFIL vehicles drive in Marjayoun, southern Lebanon. October 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

Since Israel launched a ground campaign in Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists at the end of September, UNIFIL has accused the Israel Defense Forces of deliberately attacking its bases, including by shooting at peacekeepers and destroying watch towers.