'Scum': Anti-Gideon Sa'ar sticker placed on sign at his children's school

A sticker criticizing Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar was placed on a sign outside the school where his children study, Sa'ar wrote in a post to X/Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Sa'ar criticized the sticker, writing, "This morning at the gates of the elementary school in Tel Aviv where my son and daughter study. Their school friends said this morning - how do you do something like this when all the children see it?"

הבוקר על שערי בית הספר היסודי בת״א בו לומדים בני ובתי. חבריהם לבית-הספר אמרו הבוקר - איך עושים דבר כזה כשכל הילדים רואים את זה? חלאות, ילדים קטנים יכולים ללמד אתכם ערכים ודרך ארץ. להזיה שלכם אין סיכוי. עם ישראל בריא ואתם חולים. pic.twitter.com/orya9dJadP — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 20, 2024

"Scum, little children can teach you values and etiquette. Your delusion has no chance. The people of Israel are healthy, and you are sick."

Sa'ar and his United Right party joined the government in late September and he was unanimously voted into the coalition as a minister-without-portfolio.

Sa'ar became foreign minister shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed former defense minister Yoav Gallant, leading to a vacancy in the foreign ministry, due to Israel Katz becoming defense minister.