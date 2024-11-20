'Scum': Anti-Gideon Sa'ar sticker placed on sign at his children's school

Sa'ar criticized the sticker, which was placed on a sign outside of his children's school, on a post to X/Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 09:04
A plenum session on the appointment of Israel Katz as Defense Minister and Gideon Sa'ar as Foreign Minister at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 8, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A plenum session on the appointment of Israel Katz as Defense Minister and Gideon Sa'ar as Foreign Minister at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 8, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

A sticker criticizing Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar was placed on a sign outside the school where his children study, Sa'ar wrote in a post to X/Twitter on Wednesday morning. 

Sa'ar criticized the sticker, writing, "This morning at the gates of the elementary school in Tel Aviv where my son and daughter study. Their school friends said this morning - how do you do something like this when all the children see it?"

"Scum, little children can teach you values and etiquette. Your delusion has no chance. The people of Israel are healthy, and you are sick."

Sa'ar and his United Right party joined the government in late September and he was unanimously voted into the coalition as a minister-without-portfolio.

Sa'ar became foreign minister shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed former defense minister Yoav Gallant, leading to a vacancy in the foreign ministry, due to Israel Katz becoming defense minister. 



