IDF announces fallen soldier Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Roi Sasson killed in northern Gaza Strip

Sergeant Major (res.) Roi Sasson, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning.

Sasson, aged 21, was from Mevaseret Zion. His funeral will be held on Wednesday after 4:00 p.m. at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl, N12 reported.

In the same incident, the commander of the Nahshon Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Yoel Glickman, was severely wounded. Glickman was evacuated to receive medical treatment, the IDF said.

מג"ד נחשון בחטיבת כפיר, סא"ל יואל גליקמן, נפצע קשה בקרב בג'באליה שבו נהרג רס"ל במיל' רואי ששון; ב-7 באוקטובר הוא לחם בבארי ו-10 ימים אחרי פרוץ המלחמה נולדה לו בת@Doron_Kadosh https://t.co/ydd62zMdvv pic.twitter.com/Ly3gSKhlon — גלצ (@GLZRadio) November 20, 2024

Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sasson is the third soldier from the Kfir Brigade to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sasson raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 800.