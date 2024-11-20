IDF announces fallen soldier Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Roi Sasson killed in northern Gaza Strip

In the same incident, the commander of the Nahshon Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Yoel Glickman, was severely wounded.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 09:37
Sergeant Major (res.) Roi Sasson, a soldier in the Kfir Brigade, who fell in combat in northern Gaza, November 20, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Sergeant Major (res.) Roi Sasson, a soldier in the Kfir Brigade, who fell in combat in northern Gaza, November 20, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Sergeant Major (res.) Roi Sasson, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion in the Kfir Brigade, fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Wednesday morning. 

Sasson, aged 21, was from Mevaseret Zion. His funeral will be held on Wednesday after 4:00 p.m. at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl, N12 reported. 

In the same incident, the commander of the Nahshon Battalion, Lieutenant-Colonel Yoel Glickman, was severely wounded. Glickman was evacuated to receive medical treatment, the IDF said. 

Sasson is the third soldier from the Kfir Brigade to fall in combat in the Gaza Strip in recent days.

Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel at war - IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sasson raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 800.  



Related Tags
IDF
Gaza Strip
mevasseret zion
Israel-Hamas War
Fallen soldiers