Closing in: IDF troops kill Hamas terrorists in underground Gaza shaft

IDF troops, using drones, located two Hamas terrorists who were entering an underground shaft in the northern Gaza Strip, the military said on Monday.

The two terrorists were subsequently eliminated, the IDF added.

The incident was reportedly part of larger operations conducted by forces of the 162nd Division in Jabalya and Kfir Brigade soldiers in the Beit Lahiya area in northern Gaza geared at unearthing and demolishing terror infrastructure.

During activities in the area, troops killed dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and via aerial fire.

In addition, the soldiers located subterranean shafts and many weapon caches.

Seven soldiers killed

The IDF noted that Staff-Sergeant Orr Katz, Staff-Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, Staff-Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, Staff-Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu, Sergeant-Major (res.) Idan Kenan, Capt. Yogev Pazy and Staff-Sergeant Noam Eitan were killed during such operations conducted in recent days.