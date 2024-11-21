IDF announces fallen soldier Sgt. Gur Kehati killed in southern Lebanon

Sergeant Gur Kehati was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Sergeant Kehati, 20, from Nir Banim, served in the 13th Battalion in the Golani Brigade. IDF soldiers conduct localized raids in southern Lebanon, November 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Kehati was killed during combat in southern Lebanon. According to an N12 report, Kehati was killed on Wednesday in the same incident as Israeli researcher Ze’ev 'Jabo' Hanoch Erlich was killed.

IDF tally

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Sergeant Kehati raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 803.

Some 377 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.