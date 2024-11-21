Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missile during attack on Ukraine, Kyiv says

Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Kyiv's air force said, in the first known use in the war of a powerful weapon designed to deliver nuclear strikes thousands of kilometers away.

The launch was the latest sign of rapidly mounting tensions in the 33-month-old war after Ukraine fired US and British missiles at targets inside Russia this week despite warnings by Moscow that it would see such action as a major escalation.

Security experts said that, if confirmed, it would be the first military use of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - a strategic weapon designed to deliver nuclear warheads and is an important part of Russia's nuclear deterrent.The Ukrainians did not specify what kind of warhead the missile had or what type of missile it was. There was no suggestion it was nuclear-armed.

Russia did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian Air Force statement. Asked by reporters about the Air Force statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters to contact the Russian military for comment.Ukrainska Pravda, a Kyiv-based media outlet, cited anonymous sources saying the missile was an RS-26 Rubezh, a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,800 km, according to the Arms Control Association. A serviceman of the 24th Mechanized brigade named after King Danylo of the Ukrainian Armed Forces prepares to fire a 120-mm mortar towards Russian troops at a frontline, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 19, 2024. (credit: Oleg Petrasiuk/Handout via REUTERS)

The RS-26 was first successfully tested in 2012 and is estimated to be 12 meters (40 ft) long and weigh 36 tons, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It said the RS-26 can carry an 800-kg (1,765-pound)nuclear warhead.

Hypersonic missiles in Dnipro strike

The Russian missile attack targeted enterprises and critical infrastructure in the central-eastern city of Dnipro, the air force said.

The air force did not say what the ICBM had targeted or whether it had caused any damage, but regional governor Serhiy Lysak said the missile attack caused damage to an industrial enterprise and set off fires in Dnipro. Two people were hurt.

Russia also fired a Kinzhal hypersonic missile and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles, six of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation," it said.