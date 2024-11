Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that a Russian attack on Ukraine with a new type of ballistic missile was a "clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war."

Zelenskiy, writing on X, said Putin's acknowledgement of the attack on the city of Dnipro provided "yet more proof that Russia has no interest in peace".

"The world must respond," he wrote. "Right now, there is no strong reaction from the world."