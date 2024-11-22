US embassy in London on lockdown over suspicious package

British Police have said that officers are investigating a suspect package in the vicinity of the US Embassy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 22, 2024 12:16
The US embassy in London has gone into lockdown, creating a broad perimeter around the embassy due to a security threat, sources close to the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

British Police later clarified that officers are investigating a suspect package in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London, and cordons have been put in place as a precaution.

"We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms," London's Metropolitan Police said on X.

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package. We will provide a further update in due course."

The US embassy said on X that the police had closed a road near the building out of "an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story.



