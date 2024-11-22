US embassy in London on lockdown over suspicious package

The US embassy in London has gone into lockdown, creating a broad perimeter around the embassy due to a security threat, sources close to the matter told The Jerusalem Post.

British Police later clarified that officers are investigating a suspect package in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms, south London, and cordons have been put in place as a precaution.

We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms.Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package.We will provide a further update in due course. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 22, 2024

"We’re aware of speculation online about an incident in the vicinity of the US Embassy in Nine Elms," London's Metropolitan Police said on X. C130 Hercules aircraft from RAF Brize Norton fly near the London Eye, on the day of Trooping the Colour parade to honour King Charles's official birthday, in London, Britain, June 17, 2023 (credit: AS1 Jake Hobbs/MOD Crown Copyright 2023/Handout via REUTERS)

"Cordons are in place in the area as a precaution while officers investigate a suspect package. We will provide a further update in due course."

Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside the U.S. Embassy in London. Met Police are present and have closed Ponton Road out of an abundance of caution. We will provide further updates when available. Please monitor @metpoliceuk for updates. — U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) November 22, 2024

The US embassy said on X that the police had closed a road near the building out of "an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story.