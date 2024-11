The rocket attack on a bunker and logistics area used by the international military police, which wounded four Italian soldiers, was likely carried out by Hezbollah or an affiliated terrorist group, UNIFIL confirmed on Friday.

The rockets, likely launched by Hizbullah or affiliated groups, impacted a bunker and a logistics area used by the international military police, causing significant damage to nearby infrastructure. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 22, 2024