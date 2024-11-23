Government to authorize the IDF to recruit 320,000 reservists for extended duty to March 2025

The government is set to approve during its weekly meeting on Sunday the extension of the special order authorizing the IDF to call up 320,000 reservists for extended reserve duty until March 2, 2025, Walla reported Saturday evening.

"Tomorrow, the government will once again approve the extension of reserve duty for 320,000 reservists—the same people who have already served 250 or 300 days. If the government were to enlist thousands of young haredim, it would be possible to ease the burden on those who serve and work, Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid said in a statement on X/Twitter.

הממשלה תאשר מחר שוב הארכת שירות מילואים ל-320,000 חיילי מילואים. אותם אנשים שמשרתים כבר 250 ו-300 ימים. אם הממשלה הייתה מגייסת אלפי צעירים חרדים היה אפשר להקל את העומס על אלו שמשרתים ועובדים. אבל לממשלת השבעה באוקטובר לא אכפת מהמשרתים, העיקר לשמור על הקואליציה pic.twitter.com/WPNZJDf2K5 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 23, 2024

"But the October 7 government doesn’t care about those who serve; all it cares about is preserving the coalition," he concluded.