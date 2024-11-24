For second time, Netanyahu asks to postpone testimony

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked to delay the beginning of his testimony in the ongoing trial against him for the second time, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Sunday.

The prime minister's request comes after the court refused his first appeal.

Seeking a postponement

Netanyahu justified the request by stating that he hadn't sufficient time to prepare himself as a consequence of the International Criminal Court's decision to issue a warrant against him. Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, November 18, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The request sought an additional 15 day period for preparations.

Unless the postponement is granted by the court, Netanyahu is expected to appear on Wednesday at 11 a.m.