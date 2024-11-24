Israel's Netanyahu condemns settler violence on IDF in West Bank

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned on Sunday Jewish settlers who attacked senior Israeli IDF officers, including Major General Avi Bluth, the head of the army's Central Command in the West Bank.

The IDF said that a group of settlers trailed Bluth and other officers in the West Bank city of Hebron on Friday, blocked their exit, and hurled abuse at them. It added that five rioters had been arrested.

"All violence directed against IDF officers and soldiers must be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Some of the crowd yelled "traitor" at Bluth, who had visited Hebron to attend an annual religious event in the city.

On Saturday, dozens of settlers, some of them masked, hurled stones at Israeli troops and border police near the West Bank settlement of Itamar, police said.