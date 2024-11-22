Five right-wing settlers arrested after attempted attack on IDF Central Command chief in Hebron

Dozens of right-wing settlers harassed and attempted to attack Central Command chief Major-General Avi Bluth on Friday night in Hebron in the West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, rioters chased Bluth and other officers who were with him and blocked the roads on his way to operational activity. They also shouted insults at him. Five rioters were arrested.

This occurred during the "Life of Sarah" Shabbat in Hebron, Israeli media reported.

IDF condemns the incident

The IDF condemned the incident, saying, "During the "Life of Sarah" Shabbat in Hebron, a group of teenagers chased the commander of the Central Command, Major-General Avi Bluth, and other officers who were with him, and shouted insults at him, and blocked the exit road on his way to operational activity." NEW OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth has his work cut out for him dealing with extremist Jewish violence and a rise in Palestinian terrorism. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

"Five rioters were arrested by the police, and the gathering was dispersed within a short time."

"The IDF strongly condemns and denounces violence of any kind against its service members and views incidents of this type with great severity," the IDF stated.