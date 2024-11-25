Jerusalem Post
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu's people received money from Qatar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid claimed, "Netanyahu's people received a lot of money from Hamas supporters in Qatar in order to conduct a campaign for them that would improve their standing in the world," at the opening of the Yesh Atid meeting on Monday.

"This has been the perception of Netanyahu and his office all these years - that Hamas is not terrible. You can transfer them suitcases of dollars from Qatar, and at the same time, you can do business with the Qataris for your private bank account."



Ben-Gvir's office investigated over issuing unlawful gun licenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 03:17 PM
House arrest of intelligence officer involved in PMO document leak ends
By MAARIV
11/25/2024 01:58 PM
Lebanese army soldier killed in drone strike in Tyre - Al-Manar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 01:41 PM
Russia's army bigger than two years ago but quality has decreased
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 01:17 PM
Security forces eliminate two terrorists, arrest nine in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 12:43 PM
NATO allies will need to spend closer to 3% of GDP on defense
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 12:24 PM
Rocket fired from northern Gaza falls in open area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:52 AM
Ukraine's air force says it downed 71 drones during Russia's attack
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:45 AM
Lahav 433 investigating suspects for committing fraud over Bit money app
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:43 AM
Ben-Gvir criticizes potential Israel-Lebanon ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 11:09 AM
Kremlin says Trump circle talks of peace unlike Biden administration
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 11:01 AM
French far-right leader repeats threat to topple government after talks with PM Barnier
By REUTERS
11/25/2024 10:55 AM
Drone intrusion sirens sound in Nahariya, northern Israeli communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 10:13 AM
Trump seeks to remove transgender members of US military
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 09:38 AM
Iran may not be involved in murder of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan in UAE
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/25/2024 08:27 AM