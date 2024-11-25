Yair Lapid: Netanyahu's people received money from Qatar

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chair Yair Lapid claimed, "Netanyahu's people received a lot of money from Hamas supporters in Qatar in order to conduct a campaign for them that would improve their standing in the world," at the opening of the Yesh Atid meeting on Monday.

"This has been the perception of Netanyahu and his office all these years - that Hamas is not terrible. You can transfer them suitcases of dollars from Qatar, and at the same time, you can do business with the Qataris for your private bank account."