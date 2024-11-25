Airstrikes conducted across smuggling routes in Syria's Homs province, IDF confirms

Syrian state media reported damage to several bridges in the Qusayr countryside of Homs province, attributing it to an Israeli attack on Monday.

Earlier, blasts were heard in and around Qusayr, a town in southern Homs province, and authorities had said they were investigating the cause.

The IDF earlier on Monday confirmed a series of strikes targeting what they said were Iranian weapons smuggling routes through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon, adding that the operations disrupted efforts to transfer arms via Syrian territory.

The military confirmed Monday evening that IAF pilots conducted a series of strikes along the Syria-Lebanon border, which the military confirmed as routes used for smuggling weapons to Hezbollah. IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Weapons smuggling

The strikes are also a continued effort to deplete Hezbollah's Unit 4400, according to the IDF. Areas impacted by strikes were common for smuggling weaponry, which carried out attacks on Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Hezbollah works alongside the Assad regime in Syria, putting civilians in the line of fire.