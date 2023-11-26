Israel allegedly strikes Syria's Damascus International Airport - report

Israeli airstrikes put Damascus airport out of service on Sunday, forcing incoming flights to be diverted elsewhere, the Syrian army and a pro-government newspaper said.

Israel has for years carried out strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria, including against Aleppo and Damascus airports.

Losses from the strike

The Syrian army said in a statement its air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles flying from the Golan Heights. It said the Israeli strikes, which also targeted outposts in the Damascus countryside, led only to material losses but did not elaborate on the extent of damage to the country's biggest civilian airport. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

It wasn't long. Israel just bombed Damascus International Airport - Syria. https://t.co/XYqpayIpaP pic.twitter.com/AaYECyMpc1 — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) November 26, 2023

Flights scheduled to arrive in Syria's capital Damascus are being diverted to airports in Latakia and Aleppo, Syrian pro-government newspaper Al Watan said on Sunday.

The Israeli airstrikes targeted the airport on Sunday less than 30 hours after it returned to operation, according to SOHR.

This is a developing story.