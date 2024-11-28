IDF warns residents of southern Lebanon to not return to towns

IDF Arabic Media spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned residents of a number of areas of southern Lebanon not to return to their homes in a Thursday post to X/Twitter.

Adraee named the Lebanese localities of Chebaa, Habbariyeh, Marjaayoun, Arnoun, Yohmor, Qantara, Chaqra, Baraashit, Yater, and Al-Mansouri in his post.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان لبنان⭕️حتى إشعار آخر يحظر عليكم الانتقال جنوبًا إلى خط القرى التالية ومحيطها وأيضا داخل القرى نفسها: شبعا، الهبارية، مرجعيون، أرنون، يحمر، القنطرة، شقرا، برعشيت، ياطر، المنصوري ⭕️جيش الدفاع لا ينوي استهدافكم ولذلك يحظر عليكم في هذه المرحلة العودة إلى… pic.twitter.com/Ykcp0EoB2u — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 28, 2024

Adraee wrote that the IDF "does not intend to target you" but warned that at this stage, they could not return home until further notice.